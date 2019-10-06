Updated at 7:22 p.m. —The evacuation order has been lifted.
A vegetation fire Sunday afternoon grew to 500 acres and triggered evacuation advisories for the northeast corner of the Vintage Ranch development in American Canyon, according to authorities.
Residents were advised to leave the area east of Donaldson Way and north of Granite Springs, including Newell Drive, Sagebrush Lane and Sorrento Lane, and Farentino and Servini courts, according to fire officials. American Canyon Fire reported in a Facebook posting that the blaze, which was reported at about 3:10 p.m., was 30 percent contained as of 6:30 p.m.
The advisory calls on residents to monitor the situation, and to be ready to leave their homes if necessary. An evacuation center opened at the community gymnasium at 100 Benton Way, according to American Canyon Fire Chief Glen Weeks.
American Canyon Road remained closed Sunday evening from Via Firenze east to Interstate 80, which passes through a small notch of south Napa County.
The American Fire was first called in at 1:14 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean. Flames and smoke were reported on hilly grasslands off the 2300 block of American Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The resulting smoke plume was visible from the city of Napa about 10 miles north.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
McLean couldn't immediately say how many firefighters were battling the fire but said Cal Fire is calling in "significant augmentation of our air and ground resources." Departments from around central California are sending units.
Temperatures reached the high 80s and wind gusts topped 20 mph Sunday afternoon as the fire grew, said McLean.
