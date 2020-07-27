Update: Grass fire south of Napa checked at 21 acres, Highway 12 lane reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities responded to a vegetation fire that that broke out shortly after 6 a.m. Monday north of Jameson Canyon Road (Highway 12) south of Napa, closing a westbound lane and slowing traffic into the county. Fire crews contained the blaze at 10:05 a.m. after it spread to 21 acres, according to a spokesperson at the Cal Fire St. Helena station.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the lane reopened around 8:20 a.m.

The fire was reported in the 3800 block of Jameson Canyon Road near the Chardonnay Golf Club, the CHP reported on its online incident log. The right lane in the westbound direction was closed at Kirkland Ranch Road, causing a slowdown in westbound traffic from Solano County, according to the CHP website.

Power lines were down in the vicinity of the fire, the highway patrol reported. About 49 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost power in Napa and American Canyon, but had their service restored by 11:37 a.m., according to spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

Cal Fire and Solano County Fire personnel responded to the blaze, according to CHP.

No injuries or damage to structures were reported.

Howard Yune

