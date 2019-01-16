Law enforcement agencies reported a rash of vehicle collisions Wednesday afternoon as a strong storm dumped heavy rain on Napa County.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, as much as 3 inches of rain had fallen at some Napa County locations since stormy weather arrived on Tuesday, according to local gauges.
With rain coming down hard, a vehicle was reported to have flipped on its side on northbound Highway 29 near Hoffman Lane, briefly trapping the driver. Both northbound lanes were blocked following the 1:20 p.m. incident.
Fifteen minutes later, a vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Highway 12/Jameson Canyon Road at Kirkland Ranch Road, briefly blocking one westbound lane.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a fatality involving a three-vehicle crash on Highway 121/12 and Napa Road just over the Sonoma County line. The eastbound lane was closed, with the Napa County Sheriff asking motorists to avoid the area.
Blocked storm drains and ponding water were reported at scattered locations throughout the county.
During the deluge, a residence on the 6400 block of Dry Creek Road was reported fully involved in flames shortly before 4 p.m. The occupants had reportedly escaped unharmed.
The National Weather Service predicted that another inch or two could come down by daybreak Thursday, with higher amounts in the hills.
A flash flood watch was called for between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday for smaller streams. The Napa River was expected to rise considerably, but remain “comfortably” below flood stage, the Weather Service said.
The City of Napa opened a sandbagging station at 1340 Menlo Ave. at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday morning. It was scheduled to remain open until Thursday for people worried about localized flooding, the city said.
A wind advisory was in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday, with wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph expected, according to the Weather Service.
The Wednesday evening commute was expected to be impacted by the rain and strong winds.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the gauge at the City of Napa’s Corporation yard on Jackson Street had recorded an inch and a half since Tuesday. Mount Veeder received 3 inches, while a gauge at Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga recorded two and a half inches.