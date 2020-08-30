Update: Hennessey Fire in Napa County now 56% contained, more evacuations lifted

Updated at 10:08 a.m. — Firefighters continued to gain ground corralling the wildfire that has scorched more than 586 square miles of woodlands across Napa County and the North Bay, Cal Fire reported Sunday morning.
The Hennessey Fire was 56% contained as of 7 a.m., having spread to 317,909 acres, the firefighting agency reported in a news release.
The blaze is the largest component of the LNU Lightning Complex, which was triggered by lightning Aug. 17 and has consumed 375,209 acres and caused five deaths – three at a home off Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa. Four other civilians have been injured.
Elsewhere in the complex, the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg in Sonoma County has reached 54,940 acres with 55% containment, while the Meyers Fire north of Jenner was at 2,360 acres and 99% contained.
Overall, the group of fires has destroyed 1,209 structures and damaged 193 more, according to Cal Fire.
Later Sunday morning, Napa County announced the reopening of more areas that had been evacuated due to the Hennessey Fire. In a Nixle alert at 10 a.m., the county Office of Emergency Services announced that evacuation orders were reduced to warnings in the following areas:
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Pope Valley Road
- Pope Valley Road from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Aetna Springs Road (Aetna Springs Road is still closed)
- Pope Canyon Road to Hardin Road, including Hardin Road and Dollarhide Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Howell Mountain Road from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road
- Ink Grade from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road
A Saturday morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity to much of the Bay Area, but temperatures were forecast to start rising Sunday, with highs in the 90s for some inland areas most of this week.
“Over the next week or two we will be at the climatological peak of fire weather season in northwest California, and fuel conditions are near or exceeding critical thresholds over much of our area,” the National Weather Service said.
In related news, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday the closure of some wildlife areas in Napa and Solano counties due to the LNU Lightning Complex fires.
Knoxville and Cedar Roughs wildlife areas in Napa County and Putah Creek Wildlife Area in Solano County have been closed by the CDFW until further notice, officials said. The areas are closed to all public uses including hunting and hiking.
Officials said the A Zone deer hunt season, dove hunt season and the fall wild turkey hunt season will be closed for the remainder of the year.
With reports from The Associated Press and Bay City News Service.
