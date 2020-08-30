Update: Hennessey Fire in Napa County now 56% contained, more evacuations lifted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 10:08 a.m. — Firefighters continued to gain ground corralling the wildfire that has scorched more than 586 square miles of woodlands across Napa County and the North Bay, Cal Fire reported Sunday morning.

The Hennessey Fire was 56% contained as of 7 a.m., having spread to 317,909 acres, the firefighting agency reported in a news release.

The blaze is the largest component of the LNU Lightning Complex, which was triggered by lightning Aug. 17 and has consumed 375,209 acres and caused five deaths – three at a home off Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa. Four other civilians have been injured.

Elsewhere in the complex, the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg in Sonoma County has reached 54,940 acres with 55% containment, while the Meyers Fire north of Jenner was at 2,360 acres and 99% contained.

Overall, the group of fires has destroyed 1,209 structures and damaged 193 more, according to Cal Fire.

Later Sunday morning, Napa County announced the reopening of more areas that had been evacuated due to the Hennessey Fire. In a Nixle alert at 10 a.m., the county Office of Emergency Services announced that evacuation orders were reduced to warnings in the following areas: