Update: High wind warning for Napa County Sunday night into Monday

Updated at 11:58 a.m. Sunday — A flood watch remained in force for the Napa Valley as forecasters predicted multiple inches of rain would lash the North Bay, starting Sunday night and continuing through Monday – the latest in a series of powerful storms expected to pass through California during the week.

Meanwhile, forecasters declared a high wind warning for Napa County from Sunday night into Monday morning, as wind gusts were expected to blow down trees and power lines – adding to numerous power outages the Bay Area as rain-soaked soil has made poles and trees more prone to toppling.

After a dry interlude Sunday morning with tentative wisps of sun, the Bay Area and much of California were bracing for more stormy weather, and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected to arrive in the county before 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by rain through the night and possible wind gusts, Napa County said in a social media update.

Rainfall in Napa was expected to reach between ¾ and 1 inch Sunday night, 1 ½ to 2 ¾ inches Monday, and ¼ to ½ inch Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency’s flood watch for the North Bay, which took effect Saturday morning, will remain in force through 4 p.m. Tuesday as heavy rains are expected to swell local waterways to flood-monitoring stage.

The Napa River north of the city of Napa was expected to exceed its monitoring level of 22 feet Monday evening, peaking at 22.3 feet at 7 p.m. – a foot lower than previous estimates, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center. Flood stage on the river is 25 feet at Oak Knoll Avenue.

Napa County’s OneRain tracking website recorded 0.75 inch of rain at the Napa city corporation yard for the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. Sunday. Heavier rain fell at various Upvalley and high-elevation sites, topped by the Dry Creek fire station, which received 1.81 inches.

Sunday morning, the weather service announced a high wind warning for Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday. South winds were expected to reach 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph on valley floors, and 35 to 50 mph with gusts peaking at 80 mph in areas above 1,000 feet.

Power interruptions remained widely scattered across the Bay Area Sunday morning as the rains temporarily abated. As of 10 a.m., about 65 PG&E customers had been blacked out in north Napa since 8:10 p.m., along with 80 west of St. Helena who have been without power since Wednesday, according to the utility’s online outage map.

The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early Sunday that parts of the Sacramento Valley were experiencing “strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph,” as well as “numerous trees and power lines down with power outages.”

More than 300,000 customers had their electricity knocked out in and around the state's capital, according to a Sacramento Municipal Utility District online map of outages overnight.

The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from Pacific storms. A series of recent weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, battered the coastline and caused at least six deaths.

Since Dec. 26, San Francisco received more than 10 inches of rain, while Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski area in the Eastern Sierra, received nearly 10 feet of snow, the National Weather Service reported.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.

State climatologist Michael Anderson told a news briefing late Saturday that officials were closely monitoring Monday's incoming storm and another behind it and were keeping an eye on three other systems farther out in the Pacific.

With reports from Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune and The Associated Press.

