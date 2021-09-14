Update: Highway 12 fully reopens in south Napa after truck spills cream onto pavement

Updated at 2:55 p.m. — A lane of Highway 12 in south Napa shut down for several hours after a traffic mishap caused a dairy truck to spill its cargo of heavy cream, causing slippery conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to CHP’s online log, the incident was reported at 8:58 a.m. as an “unknown white substance” leaking out of a truck on Jameson Canyon Road, the section of Highway 12 that connects to Highway 29 east of Napa County Airport.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The driver of a truck owned by Producers Dairy was transporting 5,000 gallons of cream from the company’s Fresno headquarters to Napa when another motorist changed lanes in front of the tractor-trailer and forced it to brake abruptly, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the CHP’s Napa bureau. Containers of cream inside the trailer suddenly shifted, hit one another and ruptured, causing the liquid to spill onto the asphalt, he said.
When the spillage caused dangerously slick conditions that forced motorists to swerve away, CHP closed the right lane of westbound Jameson Canyon from Kirkland Ranch Road west to Highway 29. Highway patrol and Caltrans personnel arrived to clean and remove the spill, including laying down an absorbent material to provide road traction.
Jameson Canyon Road fully reopened at 1:33 p.m., although Bradshaw said cleanup efforts were expected to continue as late as 6 p.m. No collisions or injuries were reported in the incident.
In Napa, the cream shipment would have been used to produce fillings, frostings and other accompaniments to pastries, said Bradshaw.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizer…
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, was unanimously approved by the Napa City Council.
American Canyon is moving ahead with 291 housing units on Oat Hill, despite concerns by the county and state relating to the nearby airport.
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
The city of Napa's rental vacancy rate is 1.7% this year, according to an annual city survey, which means the city is still facing a severe re…
According to UC-Davis researchers, the "Future" of big data in wine is already here.
Going Upstage: Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…