 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Highway 12 fully reopens in south Napa after truck spills cream onto pavement

Update: Highway 12 fully reopens in south Napa after truck spills cream onto pavement

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 2:55 p.m. — A lane of Highway 12 in south Napa shut down for several hours after a traffic mishap caused a dairy truck to spill its cargo of heavy cream, causing slippery conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s online log, the incident was reported at 8:58 a.m. as an “unknown white substance” leaking out of a truck on Jameson Canyon Road, the section of Highway 12 that connects to Highway 29 east of Napa County Airport.

The driver of a truck owned by Producers Dairy was transporting 5,000 gallons of cream from the company’s Fresno headquarters to Napa when another motorist changed lanes in front of the tractor-trailer and forced it to brake abruptly, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the CHP’s Napa bureau. Containers of cream inside the trailer suddenly shifted, hit one another and ruptured, causing the liquid to spill onto the asphalt, he said.

When the spillage caused dangerously slick conditions that forced motorists to swerve away, CHP closed the right lane of westbound Jameson Canyon from Kirkland Ranch Road west to Highway 29. Highway patrol and Caltrans personnel arrived to clean and remove the spill, including laying down an absorbent material to provide road traction.

Jameson Canyon Road fully reopened at 1:33 p.m., although Bradshaw said cleanup efforts were expected to continue as late as 6 p.m. No collisions or injuries were reported in the incident.

In Napa, the cream shipment would have been used to produce fillings, frostings and other accompaniments to pastries, said Bradshaw.

The head-on collision occurred on Highway 29 near Dunaweal Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol. (Video courtesy of Cal Fire/Napa County Fire, via Facebook)

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News