Update: Highway 12 fully reopens in south Napa after truck spills cream onto pavement

Updated at 2:55 p.m. — A lane of Highway 12 in south Napa shut down for several hours after a traffic mishap caused a dairy truck to spill its cargo of heavy cream, causing slippery conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s online log, the incident was reported at 8:58 a.m. as an “unknown white substance” leaking out of a truck on Jameson Canyon Road, the section of Highway 12 that connects to Highway 29 east of Napa County Airport.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The driver of a truck owned by Producers Dairy was transporting 5,000 gallons of cream from the company’s Fresno headquarters to Napa when another motorist changed lanes in front of the tractor-trailer and forced it to brake abruptly, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the CHP’s Napa bureau. Containers of cream inside the trailer suddenly shifted, hit one another and ruptured, causing the liquid to spill onto the asphalt, he said.

When the spillage caused dangerously slick conditions that forced motorists to swerve away, CHP closed the right lane of westbound Jameson Canyon from Kirkland Ranch Road west to Highway 29. Highway patrol and Caltrans personnel arrived to clean and remove the spill, including laying down an absorbent material to provide road traction.