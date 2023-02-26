Updated at 3:33 p.m. Sunday – Highway 29 north of Calistoga may reopen as early as Monday afternoon, nearly four days after a rare Upvalley snowstorm shut off the route to Lake County.

California Highway Patrol spokesperson Jaret Paulson said Sunday that Caltrans is aiming to let traffic through Highway 29 between Tubbs Lane and the Lake County border as early as 3 p.m. Monday. The road has been closed since Thursday night, when more than 8 inches of snow on nearby Mount St. Helena disabled more than 35 vehicles and sent trees and branches toppling onto the pavement.

Earlier, Napa County announced that all other local roads that shut down during the Bay Area storm – which produced the region’s heaviest snowfall since 2011 – had reopened by Sunday.

The county’s Office of Emergency Services announced the lifting of the remaining closures in a Nixle alert at 1 p.m. Multiple roads in Upvalley and high-elevation areas shut down starting Thursday night, as a major Northern California storm pattern brought several inches of snow that stranded drivers and toppled trees in mountain areas.

Among the local roads that closed due to weather before reopening were sections of Deer Park Road, Howell Mountain Road, Petrified Forest Road, Spring Mountain Road and the Oakville Grade.

PHOTOS: Snow hits Napa County Petrified Forest Road snow Howell Mountain Petrified Forest Road snow Angwin snow Petrified Forest Road snow Petrified Forest Road snow Atlas Peak Mount Veeder Snow in Angwin Snow in Angwin