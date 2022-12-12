Update: Highway 29 reopened after snow closure outside Calistoga

Updated at 12:51 p.m. Monday — Nighttime snow north of Calistoga shut down Highway 29 in the direction of Lake County late Sunday night into early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The closure took effect at about 10 p.m. Sunday near Mount St. Helena and continued until shortly after 1 a.m., when weather conditions improved and plowing by Caltrans made the road passable again, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau.

In a special weather statement on its Twitter account, the National Weather Service’s Bay Area division said the highway was closed between Calistoga and the Lake County border after earlier rain and snow, combined with falling temperatures, caused icy and dangerous driving conditions.

Snow was reported in the Highway 29 area north of Tubbs Lane, with multiple vehicles caught in the resulting backup, according to the CHP’s incident log.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, December 11, 2022