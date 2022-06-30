Update: Highway 29 reopens in St. Helena after chemical spill outside city

Updated at 1:26 p.m. – Highway 29 in the St. Helena area reopened Thursday afternoon, more than four hours after a chemical spill that shut down the roadway and the nearby Napa Valley Wine Train, authorities have announced.

The highway, the main north-south route through the Napa Valley, opened to traffic in both directions at 1:15 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Vincent Pompliano of the agency's Napa bureau.

Authorities had closed off a section of Highway 29 between Stice and Whitehall lanes south of the city after CHP was notified of the spill at about 9:02 a.m. Drivers were diverted off Highway 29 onto Deer Park Road north of St. Helena, and onto Highway 128 in Rutherford to the south.

The chemical appeared to have been stored in five 5-gallon containers that had been carried by an unidentified vehicle, according to Pompliano.

Cal Fire units took initial control of the spill area on Highway 29 at the Zinfandel Road crossing, according to Division Chief Tom Knecht. The Napa County Environmental Health Division was notified of the incident, as was the Napa Valley Wine Train, whose rail route extends from St. Helena south to Napa.

Fire agencies evacuated two nearby wineries and four homes, although no injuries had been reported as of Thursday afternoon. Hazmat workers isolated the spilled chemical, and Cal Fire and other fire departments turned over the scene to Caltrans and CHP shortly after 12:30 p.m., Knecht said.

The Wine Train closed its route after the spill, Pompliano said. The status of its train trips was not immediately known as of 1:25 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

