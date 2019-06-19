Updated at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday — With the public given less than a day's notice, Caltrans on Wednesday closed the on-ramp from First Street in Napa onto northbound Highway 29 as part of the triple-roundabout project.
The shutdown will last more than two months, affecting a stretch of First Street that carries 18,000 vehicles daily, the city said.
In a news release issued late Tuesday, the state transportation agency said the entrance ramp – part of the main gateway from four-lane Highway 29 into downtown Napa – will remain closed through about Aug. 30.
Work crews on Wednesday were installing concrete K-rails and temporary pavement striping to close off the freeway entrance at First Street, according to John Ferons, city senior civil engineer. Signs also were posted detouring drivers onto northbound California Boulevard and then west to Lincoln Avenue, which also connects to the freeway.
Also at 8 a.m. Wednesday, southbound California Boulevard at Second Street was reduced from two lanes to one, with the lane closure staying in effect into the early fall, according to Caltrans.
Both closures will accommodate work on one of three traffic roundabouts that will link Highway 29 with First and Second streets as well as California Boulevard. Construction on the three hubs, which will replace existing intersections and stoplights, is expected to continue into 2020.
Earth-moving and the construction of a retaining wall require the closure of the on-ramp, Ferons said in an email Wednesday.
City, Napa County and Caltrans officials broke ground June 3 on the project, in which roundabouts will connect Highway 29 with First Street, First with California Boulevard and California with Second Street. Over the next year, motorists can expect temporary lane shifts and concrete barriers while construction progresses.
The road work is scheduled to be carried out in about eight stages, each of which may require different patterns of closures or lane shifts, according to Ferons, who described the First Street ramp closure as part of Stage 2A of the project.
When complete, the $11.4 million project will introduce a new traffic pattern that will reverse the one-way flow of First and Second streets, in which eastbound drivers leaving Highway 29 will follow First Street into downtown while Second Street channels traffic toward the highway or farther west into the Browns Valley area.
The city of Napa and Caltrans joined forces on the project after state transportation officials agreed to link Highway 29 with the roundabout trio instead of pursuing a traffic signal at the First Street exit. Napa public works officials have said a retooled street pattern also eliminates the need to replace the curving, narrow flyover carrying First Street over Highway 29 – a fix the city has estimated would require $40 million to $50 million.