Subscribe for 33¢ / day
How an end to phone discounts will help customers (copy)
Associated Press

Motorists endured long delays and detours Wednesday morning after a utility line blocked both southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 29 near Wine Country Avenue.

The blockage lasted from 4 a.m. until late morning. As of 11:30 a.m., there were residual delays as traffic began to flow again, according to a Bay Area traffic site.

AT&T reported that one of their wires had been knocked down by a highway crew. An AT&T crew reattached the line, Leland Kim, an AT&T spokesperson said in an email.

Napa Police sent out a Nixle alert shortly before 8 a.m. advising motorists to avoid Highway 29 between Trower and Salvador avenues. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Traffic was forced onto local streets, creating complaints of congestion and speeders. One motorist reported on Facebook that her 6:45 a.m. drive Upvalley took an extra 30 minutes. There were reports of people losing their internet service.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.