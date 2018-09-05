Motorists endured long delays and detours Wednesday morning after a utility line blocked both southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 29 near Wine Country Avenue.
The blockage lasted from 4 a.m. until late morning. As of 11:30 a.m., there were residual delays as traffic began to flow again, according to a Bay Area traffic site.
AT&T reported that one of their wires had been knocked down by a highway crew. An AT&T crew reattached the line, Leland Kim, an AT&T spokesperson said in an email.
Napa Police sent out a Nixle alert shortly before 8 a.m. advising motorists to avoid Highway 29 between Trower and Salvador avenues.
Traffic was forced onto local streets, creating complaints of congestion and speeders. One motorist reported on Facebook that her 6:45 a.m. drive Upvalley took an extra 30 minutes. There were reports of people losing their internet service.