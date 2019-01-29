A home in rural Napa County was destroyed after a fire Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire-Napa County Fire.
Firefighters could see a smoke column above the 4500 block of Dry Creek Road as soon as they pulled out of the Yountville station, said spokesperson Justin Hartman. Firefighters focused on ensuring the fire did not spread to surrounding brush.
Officials reported Sunday that firefighters arrived at 7:17 a.m. to find the single-family home in flames. One person inside at the time of the fire escaped, and there were no reported injuries.
The road was shut down until about 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Hartman said.