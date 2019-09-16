Two cars collided head-on early Sunday morning when one motorist was driving southbound in the northbound lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Highway 29 at Tower Road. The drivers of both vehicles sustained major injuries.
The CHP arrested Kayla Nicole Kim Clark, 36, from Vallejo, who was southbound in a Chevy Malibu, for possible charges of felony drunk driving causing injury and driving with a suspended license.
You have free articles remaining.
Both Clark and the driver of the other car, Murat Baspehlivan, 48, of Napa, who was driving a Kia Forte, were extracted from their vehicles by the American Canyon Fire Department and taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the CHP said.
Both parties were wearing seat belts, the CHP said.