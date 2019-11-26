A 24-year-old Napa motorist died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash at the Napa Valley Commons office park in south Napa, police reported.
Officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. to Napa Valley Corporate Drive, where a vehicle struck a tree, according to acting Sgt. Adam Davis of Napa Police.
The sole occupant died at the scene. On Tuesday morning, the Napa County Coroner's Office identified the motorist as Ramon Tinajero Romero.
Members of the Napa Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team were called out to investigate the collision. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was travelling northbound on Napa Valley Corporate Drive at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and colliding with a tree.
Officers will investigate whether or not alcohol or drugs may have contributed to this collision.
Northbound Napa Valley Corporate Drive at Napa Valley Corporate Way, was closed for approximately eight hours while the collision scene was processed.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Josh O’Mary at (707) 257-9223 or jomary@cityofnapa.org.