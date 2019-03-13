The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday's head-on collision on Solano Avenue, south of Yountville, killed a 47-year-old Angwin man who was driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed.
The motorist was identified Wednesday by the Napa County Coroner's office as Lewis Alexander Ort. He was declared dead at the scene.
Ort was going southbound in the northbound lane at 3:30 p.m. when his 1992 Toyota collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Lorene McCaffrey, 54, of Napa, the CHP said.
The collision closed Solano Avenue for more than an hour between Darms and Hoffman lanes and sent McCaffrey to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for minor injuries, officials said.
The CHP is investigating why the Angwin motorist was driving the wrong way on Solano. McCaffrey's 2004 Porsche was traveling about 45 mph, the CHP said.
A juvenile passenger in McCaffrey's vehicle was picked up by her father and will seek their own aid, the CHP said.
All parties were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.