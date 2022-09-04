Update: Labor Day temperatures to shoot past 100 in Napa Valley; power demand may approach record

Updated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday — The Napa Valley can expect some of its hottest temperatures of the year on Labor Day and beyond, with temperatures expected to extend well past 100 degrees on the holiday and again Tuesday. Meanwhile, officials overseeing California's power grid called for continued conservation Sunday afternoon and evening as demand was expected to approach record levels by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 98 Sunday at Napa County Airport, followed by back-to-back peaks of 105 on Monday and Tuesday afternoons and 97 Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to surge even higher in Upvalley communities farther north.

In St. Helena, the Weather Underground website forecasted a Sunday high of 104, followed by 111 on Labor Day and 112 on Tuesday. Peak temperatures at the site’s Stockton Street weather station were not expected to return to double figures until Saturday.

Calistoga residents can expect a 111-degree peak on Labor Day followed by 110 on Tuesday, according to Weather Underground, with triple-digit highs expected through Friday.

An excessive heat warning issued by the weather service for the Bay Area is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Regionally, dangerous temperatures will remain in the forecast across most of the West including California, Oregon and Idaho, with more than 45 million people under heat warnings and advisories, according to the weather service.

Extreme heat significantly raises the risk of illness for people working or otherwise active outdoors, the weather service said in its heat warning for the Bay Area. Residents are ask to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible, and check on neighbors and relatives. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances.

Those who must spend time outside are asked to plan strenuous activities for early morning or evening, wear loose and light-colored clothing, scheduled frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning, and to know the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Air-conditioned cooling stations will be available through the Labor Day weekend in three Upvalley communities.

St. Helena’s Carnegie Building at 1360 Oak Ave. is open from noon to 7 p.m. through Tuesday to anyone unable to safely stay cool at home. Calistoga is opening its Community Center at 1307 Washington St. from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. In Angwin, the Fireside Room of Pacific Union College Church at 10 Angwin Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through at least Thursday, with ice water, rest rooms and power outlets available.

The town of Yountville earlier announced a backup plan to turn its Community Center on Washington Street into a cooling center within 30 minutes of any blackout affecting residents.

The city of Napa is primed to open one or more cooling stations if Napa County declares a heat emergency, according to City Manager Steve Potter. Last week, Napa Fire said it was considering increased staffing during the heat wave to help reduce the risk of fires and deal with heat-related illnesses in the city.

Napa County had no immediate plans to declare a heat emergency Sunday but would monitor weather conditions on Labor Day and Tuesday, a county spokesperson said Sunday afternoon.

In American Canyon, the city has opened its public pool through the holiday weekend in response to the heat wave.

The Phillip West Aquatic Center at 100 Benton Way is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Admission for residents is $3 ($2 for children ages 2 to 12), $4 for non-residents ($3 for children), and free for infants 1 and younger.

Due to the heat wave, Napa County firefighting agencies on Sunday formed a task force with four fire apparatuses to aid any local department during the next 72 hours, according to Ty Becerra, administrative battalion chief of the Napa city fire department. The task force could have its term extended beyond Wednesday in an emergency, he said Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the operator of California’s power grid on Sunday announced a Flex Alert for a fifth straight day, calling on residents to voluntarily cut back electricity use from 4 to 9 p.m. amid heightened demand for power – especially for air conditioning – amid the extreme heat.

The alert from the California Independent System Operator covers the late afternoon and early evening hours when the grid is most compromised from higher demand and less solar energy. During that time, power customers are asked to conserve by setting thermostats no lower than 78 degrees if health permits, avoid using major appliances, and switch off any unused lights.

Cal ISO's alert comes as the brunt of a sweltering heat wave settles into Northern California, pushing temperatures 10 to 25 degrees above normal for much of the Bay Area. The utilities regulator expects Sunday’s energy consumption to peak around 5:30 p.m., with Californians using nearly 45,700 megawatts of power during that time — just 3,000 megawatts below the state’s current capacity.

Power demand is then expected to then jump to 48,967 megawatts on Labor Day, Cal ISO's chief executive Elliot Mainzer said in a video message Sunday. The biggest crunch on the power grid is expected Tuesday, when demand could top out at 50,099 megawatts. That would be just shy of the record 50,270 megawatts consumed July 24, 2006.

The state had two straight nights of rolling blackouts in August 2020 and nearly had a repeat during the July 2021 heat wave.

In addition, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Spare the Air alerts for both Sunday and Labor Day, meaning that residents can expect unhealthy air conditions on both days due to dangerously high ozone and pollution levels amid the extreme heat.

With reports from Bay Area News Group and the Sacramento Bee.