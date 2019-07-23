Cal Fire reported making good progress Monday night in containing the grass fire that prompted the evacuation of nine homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 128 Monday afternoon.
Cal Fire said the grass fire that broke out Monday afternoon near Lake Berryessa had burned 64 acres by Tuesday morning and was 65 percent contained.
Evacuations were still in effect on the south side of Highway 128 between the 6500 and 7000 blocks, fire authorities said, but will be reevaluated Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 128 remained closed between Wragg Canyon Rd and Markley Cove.
Fire crews were aided Monday night by cool temperatures and high humidity, Cal Fire reported.
Cal Fire said 10 engines and 149 personnel were on site as of Tuesday morning.
Assisting in the firefighting were Napa County Fire and the Winters Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No structures were damaged.