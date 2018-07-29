Updated at 9:58 a.m. — Cal Fire reported good news Sunday morning in efforts to contain the wildfire that erupted near Steele Canyon in the vicinity of Lake Berryessa late Saturday afternoon, and a road in the Lake Berryessa area reopened on Sunday morning.
The number of structures destroyed rose to eight, and the area burned remained at 150 acres, but containment went from 10 percent to 50 percent.
“Throughout the night firefighters made excellent progress in stopping forward progress of the fire and continue to improve the fire lines,” Cal Fire said in its 9:30 a.m. report.
Evacuations remained in effect for Pleasure Cove Resort and the Berryessa Highlands community. CrossWalk Community Church in Napa was made available for an overnight shelter.
On Sunday, Cal Fire announced the reopening of Steele Canyon Road from Carlson Drive to the Berryessa Highlands. Road closures remain in effect for Steele Canyon Road and Capell Valley Road.
The fire, whose cause remains under investigation, had a rapid start at about 4:33 p.m., and homes were destroyed before the fire response stopped its expansion.
Cal Fire reported that 185 firefighters were working the blaze Sunday morning, with support from two bulldozers and two helicopters.
Gov. Jerry Brown included the Steele Fire when he issued an emergency declaration Saturday for fires in Lake and Mendocino counties. This declaration makes additional state aid available as necessary.