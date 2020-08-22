Update: Lightning forecast for Napa County, raising risk for more wildfires

During a press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, Cal Fire officials cautioned North Bay residents to make themselves ready for a sudden elevation in fire danger.

“All of our resources remain stretched to a capacity we have not seen in recent years,” Unit Chief Shana Jones said of the possibility of lightning and winds complicating the fire battle. “... You have to evacuate when told to do so; you have to help us help you. Please be prepared – this fire is extremely dynamic.”

As of Saturday morning, there were 194 fire engines, 35 water tenders, 11 helicopters, 13 hand crews, and 36 bulldozers assigned to the LNU Fire Complex, according to Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh. Total personnel count has increased to 1,349, as Cal Fire has designated the North Bay fires the top priority among hundreds that are burning across the Golden State and stretching resources, Kavanaugh said Saturday in Calistoga.

While relatively temperate wind and heat allowed fire crews to make progress against the North Bay fires on Friday, Kavanaugh warned that fresh fires are likely with the arrival of lightning and that residents should be read to head to safer ground if necessary.