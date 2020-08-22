Update: Lightning forecast for Napa County, raising risk for more wildfires

Updated at 12:35 p.m. – CALISTOGA – Firefighting and weather authorities are warning of a new round of Bay Area lightning storms starting Sunday morning that could further inflame the cluster of wildfires that has scorched swaths of Napa County and the North Bay.
RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast from 5 am Sunday to 5 pm MONDAY (updated) for Dry Lightning and Gusty Erratic Outflow Winds from Thunderstorms. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/3qo57XlGMd— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 22, 2020
Meteorologists warned of a fresh wave of the same dry lightning that triggered the LNU Lightning Complex of wildfires on Monday, raising concerns of fresh fire outbreaks in the region's parched woodlands. The complex consisting of fires in Napa and four other counties grew to 314,207 acres by Saturday morning and were 15 percent contained as of 7 a.m., Cal Fire reported.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the entire Bay Area from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, forecasting scattered dry thunderstorms across much of Northern California. Wind gusts may reach 30 to 65 mph in the vicinity of lightning storms.
The unstable weather includes elevated moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Genevieve and is expected to move over the Bay Area through the weekend, the weather service said in announcing the warning. A low-pressure pattern off the Pacific coast may strengthen thunderstorms, allowing some to generate frequent lightning strikes and erratic, strong winds – possibly triggering new wildfires while causing already burning ones to shift unpredictably.
During a press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, Cal Fire officials cautioned North Bay residents to make themselves ready for a sudden elevation in fire danger.
“All of our resources remain stretched to a capacity we have not seen in recent years,” Unit Chief Shana Jones said of the possibility of lightning and winds complicating the fire battle. “... You have to evacuate when told to do so; you have to help us help you. Please be prepared – this fire is extremely dynamic.”
As of Saturday morning, there were 194 fire engines, 35 water tenders, 11 helicopters, 13 hand crews, and 36 bulldozers assigned to the LNU Fire Complex, according to Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh. Total personnel count has increased to 1,349, as Cal Fire has designated the North Bay fires the top priority among hundreds that are burning across the Golden State and stretching resources, Kavanaugh said Saturday in Calistoga.
While relatively temperate wind and heat allowed fire crews to make progress against the North Bay fires on Friday, Kavanaugh warned that fresh fires are likely with the arrival of lightning and that residents should be read to head to safer ground if necessary.
“It's going to be our job to get on those fires: identify them and get the resources out to those incidents, so we don't get large fires breaking out,” he said. “We ask of the public that when you get those (evacuation) orders, please adhere to those orders. Please be ready to go; if you have time right now, we ask people to prepare their homes, prepare their livestock, prepare their animals, prepare for their families to leave their homes safely."
The combined size of the fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo counties makes the complex the second largest in California history, behind only the Mendocino Complex fires that burned more than 459,000 acres in 2018, according to Cal Fire.
Four people have died in the fires, three from Napa County and one from Solano County. Four others have been injured.
The blazes have destroyed 560 structures and damaged 125 others, while another 30,500 structures remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.
The Hennessey Fire, the largest in the complex, includes several merged fires in Napa and Lake counties and had burned 261,793 acres with 15% containment by Saturday morning.
The Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County, which merged with the Stewarts Fire, has burned more than 50,000 acres with zero containment early Saturday, Cal Fire said.
A list of areas under evacuation orders and warnings, as well as where evacuees can go and other information about the LNU Lightning Complex fires, is available from Cal Fire at https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/8/17/lnu-lightning-complex-includes-hennessey-gamble-15-10-spanish-markley-13-4-11-16-walbridge.
Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney contributed to this report.
