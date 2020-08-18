Update: Lightning wildfires burn 31,500 acres in Napa County; more evacuations ordered

Overnight, the Hennessey Fire grew from 2,500 acres to 2,700 acres and had burned one structure and two outbuildings, Cal Fire said in its 6:40 a.m. report. By 8:15 p.m. it had spread to 10,000 acres, the agency said in its evening update.

An evacuation center was set up Monday at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa for people forced out of their homes by the fires.

The Gamble Fire, located above Lake Berryessa, had burned 10,000 acres of vegetation, while the 15-10 Fire near Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road had burned 8,000 acres of vegetation, Cal Fire reported Tuesday night. No structures were reported threatened by either fire.

Elsewhere in Napa County, the Spanish Fire near Spanish Flat had reached 1,000 acres while the Markley Fire near the Monticello Dam had grown to 2,500 acres.

Cal Fire said it had 501 personnel fighting the fires, including 55 engines and 21 bulldozers. Air tankers were in short supply because of multiple fires in the region, the agency said.

Cal Fire said there was zero containment of the fires, with no prediction of when they would be under control.