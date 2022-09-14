Update: Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes North Bay outside Santa Rosa

Updated at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook the North Bay on Tuesday night at 6:39 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 2.4 miles north-northeast of Santa Rosa, according to the USGS, and 7.8 miles southeast of Windsor in Sonoma County.

A second quake hit with a depth of 2.5 miles at 6:40 p.m. The second shaker was initially measured at 3.9, but upgraded by the USGS to 4.3 on Wednesday morning.

Santa Rosa Fire said it responded to to multiple reports of gas odors and leaks, fire alarms and stuck elevators, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries related to the quake.

The epicenters of both quakes were about 2 miles south of Santa Rosa and were felt as far south as San Francisco and as far north as Clear Lake, according to the USGS ShakeMap. More than 6,500 people reported feeling the first earthquake to the agency.

Many hopped on social media to report feeling the shaking.

"First earthquake I've felt since moving to CA almost 5 years ago," wrote one Twitter user. "Needless to say I'm lightly shaken."

"I'm in Santa Rosa and both my cats are under my bed," wrote another. "I grew up with earthquakes, but it's been ... years. Could be decades?"

The quakes occurred on the Rodgers Creek Fault, which is part of the San Andreas system.

"The Rodgers Creek fault is part of the San Andreas system. The last big earthquake on it was in the 18th century," said Lucy Jones, a California seismologist who authored the book "The Big Ones," on Twitter. "It has a long term slip rate just under 1 cm/yr which puts it in the same class as Hayward, Garlock or San Jacinto."

More information on the Tuesday earthquakes is available on the USGS event page.

With reports from SFGate and Bay City News Service.