A man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter following a crash Friday in Fairfield that killed a California Highway Patrol officer and a man from the Philippines, authorities said Wednesday evening.
Sean Walker, 36, of Rockland was charged Wednesday and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Solano County Superior Court in Fairfield.
Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams alleged Walker's behavior wasn't ordinary negligence.
"This was gross negligence," Abrams said.
That's why prosecutors charged Walker with gross vehicular manslaughter, Abrams said. Walker was charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, one for each fatal victim.
CHP Capt. Mark Headrick said officers believe Walker was driving recklessly and was distracted by his phone.
But Abrams would not say whether prosecutors believe Walker was texting or talking on his phone. Abrams added that Walker was speeding.
CHP motorcycle Officer Kirk Griess, 46, and the man he pulled over, 49-year-old Jaime Manuel, died in the crash.
Manuel was driving a Saturn SUV when Griess, a 19-year veteran, pulled him over around 9 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate Highway 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway.
CHP officials said Walker's pickup truck struck Griess and Manuel, who had been living in Vallejo at the time.
The crash compacted the Saturn to half its size, CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Ernie Sanchez said last week.
Headrick said the crash was preventable. Walker was hospitalized and was released Friday.