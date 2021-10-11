Update: Man detained near burning car near site of American Canyon fire, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office

Updated at 10:55 p.m. Monday — A 26-year-old man was detained near a burning car Monday in American Canyon, near the site of the 150-acre fire that broke out on the city’s east side and briefly triggered an evacuation warning in the Via Bellagio neighborhood, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The car, which had been reported stolen in Vallejo, was on fire when authorities contacted the man near the site of the Newell Fire, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries and was receiving medical treatment late Monday, Wofford said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The man was detained by sheriff’s deputies in connection with the reported auto theft, and also is slated for questioning in connection with the Newell Fire, which broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in the Newell Preserve near American Canyon High School, according to Wofford, who said Cal Fire will lead the fire investigation.

It was not immediately known when the car had been stolen, Wofford said.

The Newell Fire spread to 150 acres before fire crews stopped its forward progress, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander. It was 50% contained as of 8:35 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}