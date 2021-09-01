Update: Man dies after collapse of home garage in Napa

Updated at 2:57 p.m. — A man who was caught in the collapse of a wooden garage that was being dismantled on Wednesday morning has died, Napa Fire reported.

At 9:20 a.m., dispatchers were notified of the collapse beside a house in the first block of Randolph Street. A man working on the demolition of a garage on his property was trapped in the wreckage, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn.

Firefighters began arriving within four minutes and took about 10 minutes to free the man from the rubble using extrication equipment and chain saws, Colburn said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries and died later Wednesday, according to Colburn. His identity had not been released by the Napa County coroner's office as of 2:45 p.m.

