Update: Man seriously injured after vehicle collision on Soscol Avenue in Napa

Updated at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday — A 78-year-old man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a vehicle collision Tuesday night on Soscol Avenue, according to Napa Police.

Napa’s central dispatch center began receiving 911 calls at about 6:50 p.m. reporting a collision involving a Toyota Sienna minivan on Soscol north of Lincoln Avenue, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The injured pedestrian was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to a hospital, and the van’s driver stayed at the scene to share information with officers, Sedgley said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing Soscol from west to east and the Toyota was headed north on the roadway at the time of the incident, according to police, who said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the collision.

All four lanes of Soscol were closed between Lincoln Avenue and Carolina Street for nearly six hours as Napa Police investigated the crash. The road reopened to traffic shortly before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Napa Police is seeking witnesses, dashboard video footage or surveillance video of the Tuesday crash. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Mike Fullmore at 707-257-9223, ext. 5265, or mfullmore@cityofnapa.org.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

