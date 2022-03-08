 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update: Man seriously injured after vehicle collision on Soscol Avenue in Napa

Vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Soscol Avenue, Napa

A pedestrian was injured and hospitalized after a vehicle collision Tuesday night on Soscol Avenue, according to Napa Police. Officers closed Soscol between Lincoln Avenue and Carolina Street after the crash.

 Howard Yune, Register

Updated at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday — A 78-year-old man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a vehicle collision Tuesday night on Soscol Avenue, according to Napa Police.

Napa’s central dispatch center began receiving 911 calls at about 6:50 p.m. reporting a collision involving a Toyota Sienna minivan on Soscol north of Lincoln Avenue, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The injured pedestrian was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to a hospital, and the van’s driver stayed at the scene to share information with officers, Sedgley said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing Soscol from west to east and the Toyota was headed north on the roadway at the time of the incident, according to police, who said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the collision.

All four lanes of Soscol were closed between Lincoln Avenue and Carolina Street for nearly six hours as Napa Police investigated the crash. The road reopened to traffic shortly before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

People are also reading…

Napa Police is seeking witnesses, dashboard video footage or surveillance video of the Tuesday crash. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Mike Fullmore at 707-257-9223, ext. 5265, or mfullmore@cityofnapa.org

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: US rejects Poland's offer to give it MiG-29 fighter jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News