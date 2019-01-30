Updated at 8:25 p.m. — A man died after being struck by a vehicle on four-lane Highway 29 Wednesday night, according to Napa Police. The crash kept the northbound lanes of the highway closed for several hours.
The incident took place at 6:25 p.m. at Highway 29's intersection with Trower Avenue in north Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported on its online incident log.
The pedestrian was walking across Highway 29 and was in the right lane of the northbound roadway on the south side of the crossing when he was hit, according to police Sgt. Kristofer Jenny. CPR was performed on the man but he was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, as well as witnesses who stopped their vehicles, were cooperating with officers, Jenny said. The victim's identity was not available as of 8:20 p.m.
Napa and CHP officers shut down northbound Highway 29 after the crash, and diverted traffic in both directions on Trower Avenue. The closure and diversions were expected to continue past 11 p.m., according to Jenny.
Although the Highway 29-Trower crossing has traffic signals, there are no pedestrian signals on the south side of the intersection where the crash occurred, and witnesses reported the victim did not appear to be in a crosswalk, Jenny said.