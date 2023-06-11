Updated at 5:10 p.m. Monday — A Lake County man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in rural Napa County was a firefighter who had served with Cal Fire for two decades, the state fire protection agency has confirmed.

Ronnie Boyd Jr., 51, of Clearlake died in the wreck north of Pope Valley while off duty, according to Jason Clay, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Boyd joined the firefighting agency in 2003 with Sonoma-Lake-Napa, later becoming a fire apparatus engineer. After a term as a limited-term fire captain in the Shasta-Trinity Unit, he was promoted in 2016 to a permanent captain’s position in the Humboldt-Del Norte Unit on the North Coast, a post he held until his death, Clay said in an email Monday afternoon.

Boyd died after the 2015 Harley-Davidson he was riding ran off the 7800 block of Butts Canyon Road and into a creek bed. His wife, 52-year-old Dena Boyd, was riding with him and was critically injured in the wreck, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier Monday.

Dena Boyd was airlifted to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the highway patrol’s Golden Gate Division air services.

The couple were heading north on Butts Canyon Road on their motorbike north of James Creek when it left the east edge of the pavement, went down a hillside and overturned, according to CHP.

First responders found the wreck about 50 feet down from the roadway in a dry creek bed, the Golden Gate Division reported. CHP and American Medical Response rescue staff worked to hoist Dena Boyd from the creek bed, and she was flown by air ambulance to the Santa Rosa hospital, where CHP Golden Gate said she was in critical condition.

