UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations orders issued for all of Old Soda Canyon Road due to fire activity

A fire broke out at Old Soda Canyon Road Tuesday afternoon and threatened structures as it grew to over 200 acres.
Shortly after the fire started, Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued mandatory evacuation orders for 1300 Soda Canyon Road. The evacuation order was extended to all of Soda Canyon Road at about 5 p.m.
The Old Fire grew from about 50 acres and 0% contained to 100 acres and 5% contained about an hour later at 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire had expanded again to about 120 acres about 40 minutes later. And Cal Fire confirmed the fire expanded to roughly 200 acres as of 6 p.m.
The fire prompted an air response, and fire retardant was actively being dropped, according to Cal Fire. Smoke from the fire could be seen in the city of Napa as of about 3:30 p.m.
County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said early on the county is working to get all resources available. “We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe. We acknowledge this is an area that’s been threatened before, and we know what it means to residents, especially those who survived and had to rebuild their homes.”
Fire agencies continued to battle the fire through the evening.
