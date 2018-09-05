SANTA ROSA -- A 2-year-old girl reported missing earlier Wednesday by Santa Rosa police has been found, police said Wednesday afternoon.
Shantelli Corrales was found safe with relatives about 1:30 p.m. at a location across town from where she was last seen, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said.
Investigators didn't believe she was in immediate danger, and had presumed she was with relatives.
She was reported missing after an incident in the area of Orville Avenue and Yeager Drive at about 2:30 a.m. More information about the incident was not released.