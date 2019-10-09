More than 30,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers in Napa County woke to find they were without power Wednesday morning.
This marks the largest PG&E power shutoff in county history. The City of Napa has previously been spared during such shutoffs, but thousands of customers within the city limits were affected.
As of 6:15 a.m., PG&E's online outage map showed people throughout the county were hit by power shutoffs meant to preempt the risk of a wildfire during a period of fire-prone weather conditions. Napa was dotted with dark neighborhoods. Both Calistoga and St. Helena were hit hard, but police said American Canyon was spared.
Many traffic lights were not working as a result of the outage, The County Office of Emergency Services announced in a Nixle alert Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. Residents were encouraged to use caution while driving.
Many traffic lights on Highway 29 were out between north Napa and Yountville, as well as in St. Helena and Calistoga. Upvalley traffic was reported to be light on Highway 29 Wednesday morning.
Traffic was slow at the intersections of Highways 121 and 29, and Highways 221 and 29 after traffic lights lost power, California Highway Patrol Officer Marc Resnpurger said. Generators were deployed to power the intersections, though lights were still not working at Highways 29 and 12, Highway 121 and Old Sonoma Road, and Highway 12 at Kirkland Ranch Road, as of 9:30 a.m.
PG&E said in a press release sent an hour after the first wave of shutoffs at midnight that 513,000 customers across 22 Northern and Central California counties had lost power. In total, the utility said it expects to turn off power to 800,000 customers, including 32,000 in Napa County.
By the county’s estimates, this means nearly three-quarters of Napa County residents could lose power in Wednesday’s shutoffs. Shutoffs could last five days or longer, according to the county.
Tuesday was the two-year anniversary of the Atlas, Tubbs and Partrick fires, which broke out the night of Oct. 8, 2017. A Cal Fire investigation later concluded the Atlas and Partrick fires were caused by trees falling into PG&E lines.
“As uncomfortable as we are right now, I believe it’s to prevent what we all remember two years ago,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
The second shutoff will occur at noon Wednesday, though Napa County customers will not be affected. A third phase of shutoffs is expected in central California.
Areas in the North and East Bay hills — including Napa County — are currently under a wind advisory and red flag warning, meaning weather is conducive to the spread of a fire. The red flag warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, according to National Weather Service forecast posted at 4:30 a.m.
The San Francisco Bay Area forecast noted that relative humidity values in northern Napa County dropped into the single digits overnight. The period of main concern will start late Wednesday afternoon and peak during the night, when winds in the Napa and Sonoma hills were expected to reach 52 to 58 mph.
On Tuesday afternoon, schools throughout the county announced plans to close Wednesday. Locals scrambled for generators and waited in long lines at gas stations to fill up in case pumps lost power overnight.
It became clear on Wednesday morning that much of the City of Napa still had power, but it was hit-or-miss from street-to-street, said city spokesperson Jaina French. City Hall and the Community Services Building remained open, she said.
Street lights at Soscol Avenue and Streblow Drive, and Soscol and Imola avenues were down, she said. Lights at most big intersections were up and running.
Users of PG&E's website have experienced long wait times or error messages due to high traffic volume, but residents may check to see if their address is affected by shutoffs here.
Officials prepare for dangerous weather
Cal Fire increased staffing levels statewide in anticipation of red flag warnings across the state, according to a Tuesday morning press release.
Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a press release late Tuesday afternoon that extra crews and command center staff will be available 24/7 in event of a major fire. An extra firefighting helicopter will be based out of Sonoma and another aircraft will fly during nighttime in Northern California to detect any emerging fires.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office, and Napa and Calistoga Police Departments said they had extra staff onhand to deal with traffic or other issues.
The county has activated its Emergency Operations Center to field calls from the public, post maps of affected areas and assist people with medical needs who need power but are affected by the shutoff.
The Emergency Operations Center links the county to the state Office of Emergency Services, which works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.