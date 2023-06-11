Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Updated at 10:57 a.m. Monday — One Lake County resident died and another was critically injured after their motorcycle crashed Sunday afternoon on a rural Napa County road, authorities reported.

The California Highway Patrol was called to the 7800 block of Butts Canyon Road north of Pope Valley at about 2:26 p.m. after a 2015 Harley-Davidson ran off the road, according to the agency.

Ronnie Boyd Jr., a 51-year-old Clearlake resident who was at the controls, died at the scene from his injuries, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release Monday morning.

A second person on the Harley, whom CHP on Monday identified as 52-year-old Dena Boyd, suffered critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the highway patrol’s Golden Gate Division said Sunday night.

The two were heading north on Butts Canyon Road on their motorbike north of James Creek when it left the east edge of the pavement, went down a hillside and overturned, according to CHP.

First responders found the wreck about 50 feet down from the roadway in a dry creek bed, the Golden Gate Division reported earlier. CHP and American Medical Response rescue staff worked to hoist Dena Boyd from the creek bed, and she was flown by air ambulance to the Santa Rosa hospital, where CHP Golden Gate said she was in critical condition.

