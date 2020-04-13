Update: Motorcyclist identified who died in solo crash near Lake Berryessa

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist late Sunday afternoon on Highway 128 east of Wragg Canyon Road in rural Napa County.
The CHP was called about 4:55 p.m. Sunday to a crash near at the southern tip of Lake Berryessa.
The victim was Jonathan Cody Armstrong, 18, a resident of Woodland, according to Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Armstrong was riding along with a number of friends when, rounding a corner, his bike overturned and slid to a stop against a guard rail, the CHP reported.
Highway 128 was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes at the accident scene, but was cleared at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor, the CHP said.
Bay City News Service
