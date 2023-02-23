Updated at 11:07 a.m. Friday — Snowfall from a wide-ranging Bay Area storm Thursday night left its mark on the upper Napa Valley, snarling mountain roads, closing schools and knocking out electricity to thousands.

Highway 29 from Calistoga north into Lake County shut down shortly before 8 p.m. amid reports of drivers spinning out and becoming stranded amid falling snow and freezing temperatures. Further closures followed on Petrified Forest Road, Deer Park Road and other routes.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had 5,612 customers in Napa County without power as of 11 a.m. Friday, including 2,816 in Calistoga, according to spokesperson Jennifer Robison. Trees, limbs and other debris falling into power lines during the overnight Bay Area storms were responsible for most of the outages, which totaled 113,777 throughout PG&E's network, Robison said.

Power went out in the Angwin area at 9:39 p.m. Thursday, and in most of Calistoga at 3:04 a.m. Friday, PG&E reported. As of 10:30 a.m., there was no immediate estimate on when service would be restored to either community.

Friday morning, Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services advised residents living west of Highway 29 and east of the Silverado Trail – the county’s mountain areas – to stay in place and avoid travel due to weather conditions.

Mike Hackett lives in Angwin, in the mountains northeast of St. Helena.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said Friday morning. “I’d say we have a foot of snow with all roads closed…I can’t get out of my house. The electricity of course is off.”

Hackett described the price that came with a “beautiful” snowfall: About 25 trees and big limbs that had come down on his property. Oaks have far-reaching branches that couldn’t handle the weight, he said.

“The biggest oak I have snapped in half,” said Hackett. “It’s all the way down. The weight of it just took it right down.”

He called the conditions “blizzard-like.”

“The people on the valley floor have no idea that a couple of thousand feet up, it’s a completely different environment,” Hackett said.

Igor Sill lives and grows grapes on Atlas Peak northeast of the city of Napa. At about 9 a.m. Friday, he said 4 to 6 inches of snow had fallen.

“It’s unbelievable,” Sill said enthusiastically. “It’s coming down harder now than it was two hours ago…No, we’re not going to go anywhere, I’ll tell you that.”

He didn’t see the snowy weather as being bad for his vines, which are dormant. He recently pruned two major blocks and the cold will slow sap from bleeding out. It was getting a little too warm for the season the previous week and he doesn’t want bud break to come too early, Sill said.

“This is actually welcome,” Sill said. “But it’s a little excessive.”

Vintner Randy Dunn said about 10 inches of snow had fallen at his home and winery on Howell Mountain northeast of St. Helena by Friday morning. The power went out about 10 p.m. Thursday and was still out at about 9 a.m. Friday.

“I don’t really need to go anyplace,” Dunn said. “My daughter lives up the hill. I might go up there and see how her generator is behaving. I have a big generator for the winery and the house that is running.”

He moved to Howell Mountain in about 1978.

“This is the most we’ve had,” Dunn said. “We’ve had 6 inches before and 4 inches. This is pretty thick. It’s coming down in big flakes right now.”

Russell Van Dewark lives with his wife Vicki on Mount Veeder northwest of the city of Napa. He said snow by Friday morning was about 3 inches deep on his deck.

“It looks great. It’s pretty,” Van Dewark said.

He expressed concern about possible black ice on the road to his house. He didn’t know if a planned Saturday trip to the coast could go ahead.

Precise snowfall measurements in the Napa Valley were not immediately available Friday, likely due to widespread power outages, according to Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Monterey bureau.

However, visitors to the Monterey station's Twitter feed shared estimates of 8 1/2 inches in Angwin, 8 to 10 inches on Howell Mountain, and a half-inch in Calistoga.

However, the weather service reported significant snows in mountain areas across the Bay Area, including 14 to 15 inches at the Lick Observatory at Mount Hamilton and 10 to 12 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Public schools in Napa County’s upper tier closed Friday due to the outages and poor weather. Classes were canceled in the Calistoga, Pope Valley and Howell Mountain districts, and the Napa County Office of Education also shut the Sattui Preschool in Calistoga, according to NCOE spokesperson Seana Wagner.

Closures began at 7:54 p.m. on Highway 29 from Tubbs Lane north to the Lake County line, according to the California Highway Patrol's District 4. Video from various Bay Area news outlets showed multiple vehicles stranded on a twisting stretch of the two-lane roadway as temperatures dipped toward freezing.

Starting shortly after 11:20 p.m., the Napa County Sheriff's Office announced closures of Petrified Forest Road at Franz Valley Road, the 1100 block of Deer Park Road north of St. Helena, and the Oakville Grade at Wall Road. During the night, CHP also listed various collisions and stranded vehicles on other rural Upvalley routes, including Howell Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road.

At least seven vehicles became stuck on Petrified Forest Road with the accumulation of about 5 inches of snow, and one vehicle crashed, CHP's incident log indicated. At least one car also was stranded on Deer Park Road, according to the highway patrol.

Meanwhile, St. Helena Police closed Spring Mountain Road due to snow and ice, Bay City News Service reported.