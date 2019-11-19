Two motorists died when their cars collided head-on early Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of St. Helena, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The Napa County Coroner's Office identified the motorists as Andress Hatch, 68, of Yountville, and Jonathan Thorn, 32, of Lower Lake.
The collision, which occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Highway 29 north of Bale Lane, shut down the highway for nearly three hours, the CHP said.
The CHP said a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Hatch was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed painted double yellow lines into the northbound lane.
The Sonic collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Toyota Prius driven by a Thorn from Lake County, the CHP said.
Both motorists were declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.