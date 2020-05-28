Update: Napa County authorities identify man who drowned in Lake Berryessa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 6:54 p.m. — Napa County authorities have identified the man who drowned Wednesday evening in Lake Berryessa.

Napa County Sheriff's divers found the body of Christopher Ricardo Terlesky, a 20-year-old Richmond resident, shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, a little more than an hour into the search, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford. Terlesky was found in 23 feet of water off the north end of the Oak Shores Day Use Area, east of the 10000 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road in rural Napa County.

Further details of Terlesky's death were not immediately available, pending an investigation.

First responders were called to the lake after the drowning was reported at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Wofford said. Joining the response was a helicopter crew from the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division, as well as the Napa County and Pope Valley fire departments.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.