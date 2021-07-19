Update: Napa County confirms Virginia couple, father died in Angwin plane crash

Updated at 6 p.m. — The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified a Northern Virginia husband and wife and the wife's father as the three people who died in the crash of a private airplane in rural Napa County.

Shauna and James Waite, 37-year-old residents of Arlington, Virginia, were aboard the small plane that went down Friday morning in a vineyard near Angwin Parrett Field airport, along with Shauna's father, 73-year-old Robert Nicholas of Murrieta in Riverside County, according to Napa County sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Nicholas was at the controls of the Beechcraft Bonanza 35 when it crashed at about 8:40 a.m., Napa County officials said in a news release late Monday.

Nicholas and his daughter Shauna Waite were both licensed pilots, and the single-engine propeller aircraft was registered to Nicholas as the owner, Federal Aviation Administration records indicate.