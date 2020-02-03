One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Sunday night when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Browns Valley Road and Woodlawn Drive in west Napa, police reported.
Browns Valley Road was closed between Larkin Way and Austin Way for seven hours while the department's Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the 7:30 p.m. collision, police said.
The Napa County Coroner's Office identified the fatality Monday morning as Kevin Brandon Patland, 23, of Rohnert Park.
According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle was turning from Woodlawn onto Browns Valley when it was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Browns Valley, police said.
The Napa Fire Department and AMR performed life-saving efforts at the scene. Three adults were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Hospital with moderate to major injuries, police said. Patland was declared dead at the hospital.
Officers will investigate whether or not alcohol or drugs may have contributed to the collision, police said.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Tom Helfrich at 707-257-9223 or thelfrich@cityofnapa.org