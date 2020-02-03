One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Sunday night when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Browns Valley Road and Woodlawn Drive in west Napa, police reported.
Browns Valley Road was closed between Larkin Way and Austin Way for seven hours while the department's Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the 7:30 p.m. collision, police said.
The Napa County Coroner's Office on Monday morning identified the fatality as Kevin Brandon Patland, 23, of Rohnert Park.
According to the preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Camaro coupe driven by Patland was turning left from Woodlawn onto eastbound Browns Valley when it was struck broadside by an Infiniti sedan traveling westbound on Browns Valley, police said.
The Napa Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance crew performed life-saving efforts at the scene. Patland died a short time later at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver and the passenger in the Infiniti were also taken to Queen of the Valley Medical with injuries, according to police.
Officers will investigate whether or not alcohol or drugs may have contributed to the collision, police said.
Police arrested Dominic Paul Cerasoli, 33, on a felony allegation of driving under the influence in connection with the crash, but the preliminary investigation indicated he was not at fault in the collision, according to Sgt. Kristofer Jenny.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Tom Helfrich at 707-257-9223 or thelfrich@cityofnapa.org
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and Bay City News Service.