Update: Napa County extends flood warning to 11 p.m. Saturday

Updated at 4:38 p.m. Saturday — The latest in a nearly three-week wave of Bay Area storms led to flood warnings in Napa County and much of the North Bay well into Saturday, as well as several local road closures.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Heavy overnight rains that totaled as much as 2 inches in 24 hours led the Napa County Office of Emergency Services to declare a flood warning, which began Saturday morning and was extended first to 5 p.m. and then 11 p.m. A county flood watch was then to take effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.

In the wake of rains that began Friday evening, the northbound lanes of Highway 29 shut down at Napa Junction outside American Canyon before reopening at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Oakville Cross Road also was closed due to flooding, but reopened shortly before 3:15 p.m.

Other roads that closed due to flooding included the Silverado Trail at the Rutherford fire station and Tubbs Lane at Highway 29 outside Calistoga.

Napa County work crews were dealing with fallen trees or slides on Wooden Valley, Pope Canyon, Berryessa Knoxville and Mount Veeder roads, the county said in a Facebook post.

The county was sending an excavator to Wooden Valley Road to clear the blockages there, and also was working to clear the other routes during an afternoon pause in the rains, according to county spokesperson Linda Ong.

A rain gauge at Napa’s city corporation yard measured 1.77 inches in the 24 hours ending 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and precipitation totals in higher-elevation and Upvalley areas ran as high as 2.6 inches at the Dry Creek fire station, according to Napa OneRain website.

Rain totals at Napa County Airport were expected to total up to another quarter-inch on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

As much as 8 to 10 inches of rain have fallen on the Bay Area in the past 19 days.

The Bay Area as a region remains under a weather service flood watch, which began at 4 a.m. Saturday and was extended by eight hours to midnight at the beginning of Tuesday.

Despite the latest rainfall, the Napa River was on track to stay under the 22-foot flood monitoring level.

North of the city of Napa, the river was expected to peak at 5 p.m. Saturday at 20.3 feet, well below the 25-foot flood stage, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

The district closed the flood gates in the Oxbow Commons, a Napa River overflow channel downtown, at 5 p.m. Friday ahead of the rising river level, its second such closure in six days. The closure, which is blocking McKinstry Street, will remain in place at least through Tuesday, according to Ong.

Flooding concerns have led to the closures in Napa of Kennedy Park, the Main Street boat dock and Trancas Street park, likely through the weekend, the city announced earlier.

In downtown Napa, the weekly Farmers Market in the West Street parking lot was canceled for the morning due to unsafe weather conditions. “We apologize for the late notice, but things got pretty intense on site and we made the call as soon as possible to protect safety,” Cara Mae Wooledge, Napa Farmers Market director, said in a statement.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s online outage map showed new service interruptions Saturday afternoon in Napa County, with 147 customers affected east of the Silverado Trail north of Napa and another 35 blacked out near Deer Park.

The weather service predicted up to an additional 3/4 inch of rain at Napa County Airport on Sunday and a quarter-inch Monday, before a return to sunny skies on Tuesday.

Throughout Saturday, California received more rain, wind and snow, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the weather service said.

More than 68,000 utility customers were without electricity Saturday morning, although that number was cut by more than half during the afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

To the south, warnings were posted for parts of counties including San Mateo and Santa Cruz, where the tiny community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River was ordered evacuated.

The swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County, and to the east, flood warnings were in effect for Merced County in the agricultural Central Valley, where Gov. Gavin Newsom visited to take stock of storm problems.

“The reality is that this is just the eighth of what we anticipate will be nine atmospheric rivers — we're not done,” Newsom said at a briefing with local leaders where he urged people to be vigilant about safety for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Saturday morning that it received 21.3 inches of snow in 24 hours and that its snowpack of about 10 feet was expected to grow several more feet by Monday.

At least 19 storm-related deaths have occurred statewide, and a 5-year-old boy remained missing after being swept out of his mother's car by flood waters in San Luis Obispo County.

In Santa Barbara County, where a massive debris flow through the community of Montecito killed 23 people on Jan. 9, 2018, residents were told that new evacuations were not expected but that they should be prepared.

Montecito and adjacent areas were most recently ordered evacuated last Monday, the fifth anniversary of what is locally remembered as the “1/9 Debris Flow.” But the community perched on foothills of coastal mountains escaped serious harm.

Associated Press reporter John Antczak contributed to this report.

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area Storm Coverage 2 Storm Coverage 1 Storm Coverage 3 Storm Coverage 4 Storm Coverage 5 Storm Coverage 6 Storm Coverage 7 Storm Coverage 8 Storm Coverage 11 Storm Coverage 10 Storm 1 Storm 2 Storm 4 Storm 3 Storm 5 Storm 6 Napa Storm 1 Napa Storm 2 Napa Storm 3 Napa Storm 4 Napa Storm 5 Napa Storm 6 Napa Storm 9 Storm Storm Kennedy Park encampment Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm