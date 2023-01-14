Update: Napa County extends flood warning to 5 p.m. Saturday, flood watch into Sunday night

Updated at 3:28 p.m. Saturday — The Napa County Office of Emergency Services has extended a flood warning in the county, originally effective until 2:15 p.m. Saturday, to 5 p.m.

Small-stream and urban flooding is expected in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties due to heavy rainfall, the county OES said in its original Nixle alert Saturday morning.

The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas was said to be “imminent or occurring,” and streams were rising as they absorbed runoff from earlier rains this week. It was expected to take several hours for storm runoff to work through local draining systems in urban areas.

After the warning expires, Napa County will issue a flood watch through 10 p.m. Sunday, according to county spokesperson Linda Ong.

Overnight rains in the Bay Area – the latest in a series of Pacific storms to repeatedly soak California since the final week of December – triggered various road closures around Napa County on Saturday morning.

The northbound lanes of Highway 29 shut down at Napa Junction outside American Canyon before reopening at about 11:45 a.m. Oakville Cross Road also was closed due to flooding, but reopened shortly before 3:15 p.m.

Other roads that closed due to flooding included the Silverado Trail at the Rutherford fire station and Tubbs Lane at Highway 29 outside Calistoga.

Napa County work crews were dealing with fallen trees or slides on Wooden Valley, Pope Canyon, Berryessa Knoxville and Mount Veeder roads, the county said in a Facebook post.

The county was sending an excavator to Wooden Valley Road to clear the blockages there, and also was working to clear the other routes during an afternoon pause in the rains, Ong said.

The flood warning followed strong overnight rains across Napa County, with many areas receiving more than 2 inches in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A rain gauge at Napa’s city corporation yard measured 1.77 inches, and precipitation totals were as high as 2.6 inches at the Dry Creek fire station.

Rain totals at Napa County Airport were expected to total one-fifth to one-half inch on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bay Area as a region remains under a weather service flood watch, which began at 4 a.m. Saturday and was extended by eight hours to midnight at the beginning of Tuesday.

Despite the latest rainfall, the Napa River was on track to stay below the 22-foot flood monitoring level.

North of the city of Napa, the river was expected to peak at 5 p.m. Saturday at 20.3 feet, well below the 25-foot flood stage, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

The district closed the flood gates in the Oxbow Commons, a Napa River overflow channel downtown, at 5 p.m. Friday ahead of the rising river level, its second such closure in six days. The closure, which is blocking McKinstry Street, will remain in place at least through Tuesday, according to Ong.

Flooding concerns have led to the closures in Napa of Kennedy Park, the Main Street boat dock and Trancas Street park, likely through the weekend, the city announced earlier.

In downtown Napa, the weekly Farmers Market in the West Street parking lot was canceled for the morning due to unsafe weather conditions. “We apologize for the late notice, but things got pretty intense on site and we made the call as soon as possible to protect safety,” Cara Mae Wooledge, Napa Farmers Market director, said in a statement.

Across the Bay Area, about 16,000 households were without power Saturday morning, with more than 1,319 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers affected in Santa Clara and 2,657 in Marin. It’s an improvement, though, over what has been a rough last week when at one point, more than 100,000 households were affected.

PG&E's online outage map showed new service interruptions Saturday afternoon in Napa County, with 147 customers affected east of the Silverado Trail north of Napa and another 35 blacked out near Deer Park.

Bay Area News Group reporter Scooty Nickerson contributed to this report.

