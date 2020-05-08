Update: Napa County now requires face coverings in buildings

Dana Voshall of Napa on Friday stood outside BevMo! near Jefferson Street wearing a cloth face covering. He agreed that face coverings should be a requirement.

"It should be until all of this is over with," Voshall said. "Why not? Why not be safe?"

Face coverings are not required when doing such things as hiking, biking and running. Children under age 2 are not to wear coverings and coverings are not recommended for children under age 6, the order said.

Violations of the county's latest order are punishable by fines or jail or both, the order states.

The reason for face coverings is to prevent asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 from the wearer to others. Some Napans have criticized the county for not earlier joining other counties in requiring face coverings.

California is allowing counties to permit lower-risk retail such as sporting goods stores, clothing stores and books stores to reopen with curbside pickup. Napa County’s revised shelter-at-home order takes the state up on the offer.

“It does not mean a return to normal,” state Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Mark Ghaly said at a Thursday press conference. “We know COVID-19 is still spreading.”