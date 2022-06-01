Update: Napa County Old Fire 20% contained as evacuation order lifted

The Old Fire sparked up near Old Soda Canyon Road and grew to over 570 acres Tuesday, but an evacuation order for the area were lifted early Wednesday as fire agencies made progress on containment through the night.

The fire was 15% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson, and 20% contained as of Wednesday afternoon. Cal Fire hasn’t received any reports of casualties, or damaged or destroyed structures so far, the spokesperson said.

Though the evacuation orders for the area were lifted, a road closure at Soda Canyon Road and Silverado Trail remains in effect, according to the Napa County Office of Emergency Services.

Firefighters were continuing to fight the fire through Wednesday. The Cal Fire spokesperson said crews have been working with mutual aid air strike teams from across the Bay Area, and that assessments are going on to figure out the need for continued air responses. The fact there are no other major wildland fires going on means all air fire response resources are available, he said.

The response to the fire on the ground so far has involved 16 fire engines, 6 water tender trucks and two bulldozers, according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

