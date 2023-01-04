Update: Napa County rain forecast eases; Bay Area storm still expected to produce dangerous winds

Updated at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday — California on Wednesday issued a state of emergency in response to an atmospheric river storm that was poised to carry heavy rainfall and powerful winds into Napa County and Northern California, posing a significant risk of flooding and other damage.

National Weather Service forecasts for Napa County later Wednesday called for somewhat less rain than earlier predictions, but still advised residents to expect 1 to 1 ½ inches through Wednesday night, followed by another quarter- to half-inch Thursday and three-eighths to one inch on Friday.

A flood watch remained in effect for the Napa Valley and the entire Bay Area through 4 p.m. Thursday – as well as a high wind warning through 10 a.m. Thursday for gusts as strong as 60 mph in valleys and 80 mph at higher elevations.

Based on a weather service alert, Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services upgraded the local flood watch to a flood warning through 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The change was prompted by a forecast of heavy rains through 7 p.m. and high winds through 11 p.m., according to Angel Hernandez of the county OES.

“We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” Nancy Ward, director of the state Office of Emergency Services, said during a news conference after the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom made the emergency declaration shortly after 11 a.m. “If the storm materializes as we anticipate, we could see widespread flooding, mudslides and power outages in many communities.”

Karla Nemeth, director of the state Department of Water Resources, said extremely gusty winds are expected to be the primary force behind Wednesday and Thursday’s storm damage.

“This is an extreme weather event, and we’re moving from extreme drought to extreme flooding,” Nemeth said.

“What that means is a lot of our trees are stressed after three years of intensive drought, the ground is saturated and there is a significant chance of downed trees that will create significant problems — potentially flooding problems, potentially power problems.”

Wade Crowfoot, California’s natural resources secretary, said state and local officials were working simultaneously Wednesday to prepare for the coming storms while responding to damage and impacts from the major New Year’s Eve storm.

The newest storm is the Bay Area’s third since last Friday, and more are on the way. Scientists said conditions are lining up for a series of additional “pineapple express” storms in the next few days that could create conditions not seen since 2017.

That year, multiple atmospheric river storms drenched California in succession, culminating with a massive one in mid-February that ended the 2012-16 drought, wrecked the spillway at Oroville Dam and caused $100 million in flood damage in downtown San Jose.

At least two more such storms are shaping up for Saturday and Monday in Northern California, with more potentially coming the following week or two, said Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UC San Diego, and one of the nation’s leading experts on atmospheric rivers.

“If these storms continue to come onshore for the next two or three weeks, that will end the drought,” he said.

Because soils have become saturated after steady December rains, billions of gallons of water are finally flowing into reservoirs, which remain at low levels from the drought, but are starting to rise, Ralph noted. Multiple atmospheric storms in succession also could cause major flooding, an issue that state officials highlighted Wednesday.

State transportation leaders during Wednesday’s Cal OES news conference urged Californians not to traverse the roadways Wednesday or Thursday unless absolutely necessary.

“Stay home; avoid those nonessential trips, at least until the peak of this storm subsides,” Caltrans director Tony Tavares said.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol “will be proactively closing roadways if we feel the conditions are unsafe,” Tavares said.

Across Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area, heavy downpours accompanied by winds with gusts of up to 60 mph were expected later Wednesday and through Thursday and could cause flooding, downed trees and power outages, making driving conditions difficult, the National Weather Service said.

The storm comes days after a New Year's Eve downpour led to the evacuations of people in rural Northern California communities and the rescue of several motorists from flooded roads. A few levees south of Sacramento were damaged, increasing flooding in the mostly rural area.

“Excessive rainfall over already saturated soils will result in rapid rises on creeks, streams and rivers as well as flooding in urban areas,” forecasters said in a report.

The storm, driven by moisture and winds forming over the Pacific Ocean, led the weather service to issue a flood watch and high wind warning for the entire Bay Area. In addition to the rains, winds are also expected between 20 and 40 mph in low-lying areas with gusts as high as 80 mph at higher elevations.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services announced a winter weather watch starting Wednesday morning for the entire county, citing the potential for flooding and power outages as rainfall increases and wind speeds pick up.

As for potential flooding, the county Flood Control and Water Conservation District was preparing to close the Oxbow Commons flood bypass gates in downtown Napa at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Napa closed McKinstry Street, where the gates are located, at 1 p.m. ahead of the closing of the flood gates.

City and flood district officials predicted that water would enter the Oxbow bypass starting Thursday morning, and said McKinstry will likely remain closed through the weekend as the rains continue.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the forecast for Napa River levels at Oak Knoll had been pulled back to below 20 feet, compared to the river’s 25-foot flood-stage level. The bypass in the city of Napa usually flows when levels reach 22 feet.

Still, the closure of McKinstry Street running through the flood bypass was to proceed.

“These are just forecasts,” said Richard Thomasser of the flood control district. “It’s close enough to our 20-foot trigger (for closing) that we think it’s just wise to follow through with our plan.”

But based on forecasts at that point amid an unfolding situation, he didn’t expect the bypass to flow.

Small streams could have some issues, Thomasser said. Predicted strong winds could down trees. Downed trees can completely block a small stream.

“Property owners who live along streams should be very cautious…be very watchful,” he said.

Meanwhile, powerful winds will raise the risk of downed trees and power lines, and widespread power outages should be expected, the weather service said earlier. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and vans.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee advised drivers to take extra precautions as visibility can be low in intense storms. Drivers are always advised not to steer their vehicles through flooded intersections or other roadways, as waters may often be deeper than people realize.

“We’re advising people to remember to slow down, primarily,” Lee said. “Make sure your vehicle is in proper functioning and working condition. That includes tires, lights and windshield wipers.”

Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which reported having about 500,000 customers lose power during the New Year's Eve storms, said about 3,000 workers from the utility, contractors and other utilities are poised to respond to service interruptions during the storms expected this week. The effort includes 16 crews from Southern California Edison and mutual aid assistance from other West Coast utilities, PG&E said in a statement Tuesday night.

As of 12:15 p.m., 162 PG&E customers were without power in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, but more outages were expected as the storm’s full force pushed through Northern California, according to Megan McFarland, spokesperson for the utility.

In Napa, Trancas Crossing Park became the city's first recreational space to close as a result of the storm, starting at 11 a.m., the city said in a Facebook post. The park will reopen when the flooding threat abates, officials said.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/bayarea.

This story includes reporting from Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune and reporter Barry Eberling, Bay City News Service reporter Eli Walsh, Bay Area News Group reporter Paul Rogers, Associated Press reporter Olga R. Rodriguez, and The Sacramento Bee.

