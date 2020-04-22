Update: Napa County recommends, but doesn't require, COVID-19 face coverings

In its latest shelter-at-home order, Napa County strongly recommends that residents wear cloth face masks in public, but stops short of making the practice a legal mandate.

In addition, the order issued Wednesday allows golf courses to operate under certain conditions, allows drive-in religious services with proper physical distancing and allows real estate viewings under certain rules.

Napa County urges wearing face coverings when interacting with the public, working in areas visited by the public or shared with co-workers and being with another person in an enclosed area. It doesn't recommend coverings for children under age 6 and says children under age 2 shouldn't wear them.

Face coverings can prevent asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 from the wearer to others. But people still need to practice social distancing and shelter-at-home, the county stressed.

People don’t need to wear face coverings when they are at home or in their car alone or with a family member. Nor do they need to wear them when exercising outdoors, such as walking, biking and running, county officials said.

They can make coverings from bandannas, scarves, T-shirts, towels and other materials, a county release said.