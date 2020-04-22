Update: Napa County recommends, but doesn't require, COVID-19 face coverings

In its latest shelter-at-home order, Napa County strongly recommends that residents wear cloth face masks in public, but stops short of making the practice a legal mandate.
In addition, the order issued Wednesday allows golf courses to operate under certain conditions, allows drive-in religious services with proper physical distancing and allows real estate viewings under certain rules.
Napa County urges wearing face coverings when interacting with the public, working in areas visited by the public or shared with co-workers and being with another person in an enclosed area. It doesn't recommend coverings for children under age 6 and says children under age 2 shouldn't wear them.
Face coverings can prevent asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 from the wearer to others. But people still need to practice social distancing and shelter-at-home, the county stressed.
People don’t need to wear face coverings when they are at home or in their car alone or with a family member. Nor do they need to wear them when exercising outdoors, such as walking, biking and running, county officials said.
They can make coverings from bandannas, scarves, T-shirts, towels and other materials, a county release said.
In a press release, Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said public health orders are legally enforceable. However, she is mindful the county has limited law enforcement resources.
The county's goal is to encourage behavior change related to physical distancing, handwashing and wearing of cloth face coverings "through collective action and mutual accountability,” Relucio said.
Six Bay Area counties have tougher face mask mandates – Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, Sonoma, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties. Such orders say violators are subject to fines or imprisonment or both.
Santa Clara County has been a Bay Area epicenter for COVID-19. Like Napa County, it is strongly recommending, but not requiring, face coverings.
Multiple news reports say Riverside and San Bernardino counties have face covering laws that subject violators to potential $1,000 fines.
Napa County’s previous shelter-at-home order banned playing golf on golf courses. Silverado Country Club General Manager John Evans at the time said management thought it had taken sufficient precautions to protect golfers.
“We felt we could keep people safe with all the changes we made,” he said on April 8, adding golfers could play without touching anything touched by anyone else.
The latest, revised shelter-at-home order gives golf courses such as Silverado a chance to reopen. Standards include having a maximum of two players per group, serving Napa County residents only, having no shared equipment and removing flag staffs. A supervisor must be present to enforce the rules.
Evans couldn’t be reached Wednesday to give his reaction to these revised rules.
The revised order allows all construction. Requirements include keeping workers at least six feet apart, having required hygienic practices and having a COVID-19 supervisor.
Napa County wants people to view homes for sale online when possible. However, home viewings can occur by appointment. If the home has an occupant, the visitors must do such things as wear gloves, face covering and shoe coverings. Door knobs, countertops and other items must be disinfected.
The previous two version of the county’s shelter-at-home order had expiration dates. The new version is in effect until rescinded, superseded or amended by the health officer.
Go to https://bit.ly/3bwVhPN to see a copy of the shelter-at-home order.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigna
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.