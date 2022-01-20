Update: Napa County reports 110th death connected to COVID-19; 281 positive tests last week in Napa school district

Updated at 4:40 p.m. — Napa County on Thursday reported a coronavirus-caused death for the second time in as many days, bringing the local death toll to 110 over two years of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Napa public school system reported by far its largest number of positive COVID-19 tests in its first week back from the Christmas and New Year’s break.

The newly reported death was of a man in his 50s who lived in the city of Napa and was not vaccinated, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said in an email. His death on Jan. 14 came one day before another city resident, a partially vaccinated woman in her 60s, succumbed to COVID-19, a fatality the county reported on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, all but five people who have lost their lives to the virus in Napa County have been residents.

The county Health and Human Services agency’s COVID-19 informational website reported 314 more positive tests Thursday, up from 290 on Wednesday. Infection rates in the county and across the U.S. have been steadily rising since December with the spread of the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant, and Napa County recorded its first seven-day case count over 1,000 for the week ending Jan. 14.

Hospitalizations caused by the virus jumped to 22 from 17 the day before, and 14% of local intensive-care beds were available.

The county on Tuesday reported 73.4% of residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 51.4% also receiving booster doses. All U.S. residents age 5 and older are currently eligible for inoculation.

In the Napa Valley Unified School District, 281 people tested positive for the coronavirus during the week of Jan. 10, according to the district website. The update was NVUSD’s first coming out of a three-week holiday recess that began in December.

The infections affect 267 students, 1.61% of NVUSD’s enrollment of more than 16,600, as well as 14 employees.

Ahead of the reopening of schools Jan. 10, district staff spent three days distributing at-home COVID-19 diagnostic kits to students at drive-up stations in Napa and American Canyon. The campaign was part of California’s effort to provide a test kit to millions of K-12 public school students to blunt the spread of Omicron after the holiday season.

