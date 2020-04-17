Update: Napa County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day total yet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, the greatest one-day total since the first cases were reported March 22. One of the new cases is Yountville's first.

The county now has confirmed 45 cases, including two deaths.

As the county increases testing, the potential for more confirmed cases grows. As of Friday, 980 people had been tested, with 747 negative results and 189 people awaiting results, the county reported. Until Friday, the highest one-day total for COVID-19 patients was four.

The county reported Friday that no Napa County patients are currently hospitalized.

Five of the new cases were city of Napa residents, while the sixth was from Yountville. This person, Yountville's first case, was not a resident of the Veterans Home, the county said in a special afternoon announcement.

The Yountville patient was ordered into isolation and quarantine and an investigation is underway, the county said.

Of the 45 total cases, 30 have been in the city of Napa, nine in unincorporated Napa County, three in American Canyon and one each in Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.