Update: Napa County reports ninth case of COVID-19 -- a resident of St. Helena

Napa County Public Health reported Friday night Napa County's ninth cases of COVID-19 -- a St. Helena resident who is under isolation and quarantine orders.
The patient has a direct relationship with a previously confirmed case. Isolation and quarantine orders have been served and Napa County Public Health is conducting its investigation.
On Thursday night, the county announced an eighth confirmed case. This individual had close contact with a Southern California confirmed case, the county reported Thursday night.
Napa County had been the last Bay Area county to report a confirmed coronavirus case until Sunday when the first two were reported. A third was disclosed on Tuesday, then three on Wednesday. On Thursday, the county reported a seventh case, a resident of Calistoga, then an eighth in the evening.
This increase in confirmed cases coincides with the county ramping up testing.
Of the nine cases, four are City of Napa residents, with three from St. Helena, and one each from American Canyon and Calistoga, officials said. Seven of the eight individuals were reported to be in isolation and not requiring hospitalization, while the American Canyon resident is hospitalized out of county.
Health workers try to identify close contacts of each patient, the county said.
As of Friday morning, California had more than 4,000 confirmed cases, the U.S. more than 86,000, agencies report.
