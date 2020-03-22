Update: Napa County reports second coronavirus infection in St. Helena

“Those things should be canceled: play dates, visits with friends and neighbors,” she said. “Use technology as much as you can to stay in contact with your friends and family. Really try to limit your close interactions to those who are in your immediate household.”

Napa became the last of the nine Bay Area counties to report confirmed cases of COVID-19, even as the number of infections in the region quickly mounted into the hundreds. A wave of county stay-home orders began early last week, restricting people only to essential activities like grocery shopping, and a state-wide order took effect Friday.

Test kits have been in short supply across the nation, and the county has been limiting testing to people based on risk to the community, officials say.

County spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff said drive-through testing launched last week and will continue this week.