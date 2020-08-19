Update: Napa County's wildfires destroy 105 structures, with number certain to grow

Napa County issued a Nixle alert shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, saying that the Hennessey Fire was continuing to move toward Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon, Silverado Highlands and Silverado areas. An additional evacuation order was issued at 9:30 a.m. for Monticello Road from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail, but was later modified to stop at Vichy Avenue.

As the winds died down Tuesday night, the advance of the fires seemed to slow as well, with less dramatic plumes of smoke visible from the valley floor at dawn, then the fires sped up.

Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said Wednesday afternoon that fire officials were concerned about Berryessa Highlands, Berryessa Estates and Gordon Valley. Crews were working to keep the fire from harming Atlas Peak and Soda Canyon areas, which are under evacuation orders, he said.

“Life, safety and evacuation is still our number-one priority,” he said. “And structure defense is the next priority.”

Pacific Gas & Electric said power has been restored to all but 1,900 of the 24,000 Napa County customers who lost electricity at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday due to the Hennessey Fire.