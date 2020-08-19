Update: Napa County's wildfires destroy 50 structures, with number certain to grow

An additional 13,200 acres burned overnight, creating a hellish red glow over the Napa Valley’s eastern ridge. So far 8% of Napa County has burned, mostly dry brush lands that surround pockets of rural homes that wraps around Lake Berryessa and southeast of the Upvalley. None of the fires are under control, Cal Fire said.

Napa County issued a Nixle alert shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, saying that the Hennessey Fire was continuing to move toward Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon, Silverado Highlands and Silverado areas. An additional evacuation order was issued at 9:30 a.m. for Monticello Road from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail, but was later modified to stop at Vichy Avenue.

Cal Fire and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office have evacuated hundreds of rural homes, including many neighborhoods that were burned in the 2017 wildfiress.

Cal Fire scheduled a late morning news conference to give more details about the fires.

As the winds died down overnight, the advance of the fire seemed to slow as well, with less dramatic plumes of smoke visible from the valley floor at dawn.

Pacific Gas & Electric said power has been restored to all but 1,900 of the 24,000 Napa County customers who lost electricity at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday due to the fire.