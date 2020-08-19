Update: Napa County's wildfires destroy 50 structures, with number certain to grow

Update: 12:30 p.m. A total of six wildfires attributable to Monday morning lightning strikes were burning in Napa County on Wednesday morning, charring 44,700 acres, Cal Fire reported.
Officials said 50 homes had been destroyed and 50 damaged, but the ultimate number will likely be much larger than that, as the fires continuing to burn out of control.
Over the last 72 hours Cal Fire has experienced a historic lightening siege that has resulted in approximately 10,800 lightning strikes across the state causing more than 367 new fires, and 6,900 fire personnel from state, local, and federal agencies remain assigned to those incidents.
Fire Chiefs and officers from five counties converged at a press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning, saying all resources are stretched thin, and further evacuations are being planned and expanded, especially for those south of the fires. People should be prepared to evacuate.
“We’re in this for a long haul,” said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanagh, citing the forecast for extreme heat and the potential for hot, dry winds.
Air support is in high demand across California, which has reduced the number of airplanes that can fight Napa County's fires, officials said. Cal Fire had 576 personnel assigned to Napa fires as of Wednesday morning.
An additional 13,200 acres burned overnight, creating a hellish red glow over the Napa Valley’s eastern ridge. So far 8% of Napa County has burned, mostly dry brush lands that surround pockets of rural homes that wraps around Lake Berryessa and southeast of the Upvalley. None of the fires are under control, Cal Fire said.
Napa County issued a Nixle alert shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, saying that the Hennessey Fire was continuing to move toward Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon, Silverado Highlands and Silverado areas. An additional evacuation order was issued at 9:30 a.m. for Monticello Road from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail, but was later modified to stop at Vichy Avenue.
Cal Fire and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office have evacuated hundreds of rural homes, including many neighborhoods that were burned in the 2017 wildfiress.
Cal Fire scheduled a late morning news conference to give more details about the fires.
As the winds died down overnight, the advance of the fire seemed to slow as well, with less dramatic plumes of smoke visible from the valley floor at dawn.
Pacific Gas & Electric said power has been restored to all but 1,900 of the 24,000 Napa County customers who lost electricity at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday due to the fire.
Crews worked to restore power to everyone who could be restored by 7:30 p.m., said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson. Service to 1,900 customers will remain proactively turned off at the request of firefighters, she said.
The fire around Atlas Peak can be viewed from PG&E’s camera at https://bit.ly/2Q5cuXt
As of Wednesday morning, the Hennessey Fire that started near Lake Hennessey had burned 12,500 acres, 2,500 more than Tuesday evening, with one structure and two outbuildings listed as destroyed.
The Gamble Fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road had burned 13,000 acres, 3,000 more than the night before. The Green Fire near Putah Creek Bridge was at 8,000 acres, the Spanish Fire near Spanish Valley was at 4,000 acres, the Markley Fire near Monticello Dam at 5,000 acres and the Morgan Fire at 2,200 acres.
All were listed as 0% containment. There were no listings for possible structure losses from these fires, except for the Hennessey Fire.
Cal Fire’s morning report said 60 structures have been destroyed, but did not break down which were in Sonoma County and which were in Napa County.
Napa County set up a shelter at the CrossWalk Community Church in Napa for people evacuated due to the fire danger.
Register reporter Barry Eberling and The Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Garvey contributed to this story.
